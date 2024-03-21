Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,797,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

