Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.43. 550,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,240. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

