Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,661 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 42,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

