Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 550,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,401. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $488.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

