IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 274,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986,989. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

