IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,397 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 26,401 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $76.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,635. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

