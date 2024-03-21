General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.93. 5,714,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,608,529. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

