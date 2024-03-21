PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

PEP stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.63. 1,412,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

