Trilogy Capital Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 734,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.48.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.