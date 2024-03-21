IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,459,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $17.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,163.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,338. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,051.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,168.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.