Brookstone Capital Management Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.5% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $782.19. 614,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $764.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.01 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

