Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $360.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.27.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $33.37 on Thursday, reaching $347.07. 6,355,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,393. Accenture has a 12 month low of $253.03 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.67. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Accenture by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,615,000 after purchasing an additional 875,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

