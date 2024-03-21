Grey Street Capital LLC Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grey Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 115,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $387.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $387.01. The firm has a market cap of $383.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

