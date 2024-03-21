Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,037 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $396.62. 888,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,980. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

