McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.75. 1,262,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

