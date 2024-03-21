1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.84. 1,389,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,058. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.16. The company has a market capitalization of $532.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.30.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

