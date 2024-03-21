IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Target by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $169.82. 1,043,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.