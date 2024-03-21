Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.56

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.56 and last traded at $80.56, with a volume of 24590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.82.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.