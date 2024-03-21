Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.22

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.22 and last traded at $87.15, with a volume of 121022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.73.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $756.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,406,000 after buying an additional 203,630 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,789,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,369,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 96,301 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

