Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 1-Year High at $226.84

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $226.84 and last traded at $226.69, with a volume of 73473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

