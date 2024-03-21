Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.78

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $101.78 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 3440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

