SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $548.93

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $548.93 and last traded at $548.69, with a volume of 64125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $544.00.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $516.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,301,000.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

