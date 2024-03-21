Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.24

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $112.24 and last traded at $112.10, with a volume of 5589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $927.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 664,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,877,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

