iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.54

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.54 and last traded at $137.22, with a volume of 85143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.