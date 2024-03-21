iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.25

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $75.98, with a volume of 21389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.24.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

