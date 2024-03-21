iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.88

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.86, with a volume of 490664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.47.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Japan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

