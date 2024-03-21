iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.04

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 5716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.38.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $909.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.