Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.85

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.85 and last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 83917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

