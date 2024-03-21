JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.90

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.90 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 15938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,360,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

