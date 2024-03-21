SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.57

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.57 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 197328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.