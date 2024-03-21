SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.47

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.43, with a volume of 118732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,378,000 after acquiring an additional 223,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after acquiring an additional 144,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

