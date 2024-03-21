Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.11

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 3609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.