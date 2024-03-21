iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.66

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.61, with a volume of 621343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

