Beldex Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $258.26 million and $1.85 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.11 or 0.05289853 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00083914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00018708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,414,467 coins and its circulating supply is 6,197,354,467 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

