UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Price Hits $6.14

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for about $6.14 or 0.00009196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.69 billion and $2.22 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00129545 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,890,928 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,895,707.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.15688606 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,680,407.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.