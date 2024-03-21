Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

XOM stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,643,143. The firm has a market cap of $451.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

