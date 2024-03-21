Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $208.97, but opened at $183.00. Five Below shares last traded at $183.04, with a volume of 484,602 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.12.

Insider Activity

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Five Below Stock Down 11.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.56.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Recommended Stories

