Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.42.

OLLI stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 312,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,066. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $52.93 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

