Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

