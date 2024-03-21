Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $14.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,866,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,514,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $113.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.68.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

