1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,995,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,125,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,540,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average of $396.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.32.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

