Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,465 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

