Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $72.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after buying an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.42 on Thursday, hitting $526.42. The company had a trading volume of 687,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,772,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $499.92 and a 200-day moving average of $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $391.09 and a twelve month high of $526.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

