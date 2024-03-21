IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 210 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.56.

PH stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $556.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $509.02 and its 200-day moving average is $448.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $308.26 and a 1 year high of $557.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

