IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 50,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $9.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $644.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,631. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.31. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $428.68 and a 52 week high of $644.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

