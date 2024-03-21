IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 986 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CME traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $215.20. 693,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,598. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

