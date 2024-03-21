IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,412 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 10,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.06. 567,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

