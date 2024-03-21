IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 1,129 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $644,715,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $88.76. 1,279,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,932. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,470.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

