IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $15.03 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.59. 2,743,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,781,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

