Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 91,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

